The tornado that ripped through parts of our state in May might feel like the distant past, but if you drive through some Hamden neighborhoods you can still see the power of the storm.
But, help is on the horizon.
"It's been tough because I had back surgery this winter," Hamden resident, Tony Ferro said.
It's been four months and Ferro said he is still cleaning up after the tornado that hit Hamden and wreaked havoc in his backyard.
"That's where the tree came just through these bird feeders and right over here," Ferro said.
But Tony can't quite escape the tornado, downed trees, and chopped up trunks are still all over his neighborhood.
"You could build log cabins up there that's how much wood is out there, it's amazing," Ferro said.
But, help is here! Hamden Public Works Department will be out in full force until next Friday picking up any storm debris that victims drag to their curbs.
"Everything from brush to tree trunks to everything in between."
Hamden Mayor Curt Balzano Leng said this second stretch of pick-ups is the realization of a promise town leaders leaders made to storm victims in the immediate aftermath of the tornado.
"Right from the beginning, we said look, we're gonna be back in the neighborhoods we're gonna have your back," Leng said. "If you don't have it out yet, that's OK. We'll come back again in the fall and that's what we are doing."
Mayor Leng says it will likely cost about $3 million to clean up after this tornado. The good news is FEMA will kick in 75 percent because Hamden was declared as a disaster area.
