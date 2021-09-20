HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews worked to put out a fire at a transfer station in Hamden early Monday morning.
Hamden fire chief Gary Merwede said firefighters had been on the scene since dusk on Sunday.
The transfer station is located on Winter Green Avenue.
Merwede said a large brush and storm debris pile burned.
"This is a labor intensive effort," he said. "Area residents may smell and see smoke for a while."
There's no word on how the fire started.
