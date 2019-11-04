HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- The Hamden mayoral race has been heating up in the wake of protests following an officer-involved shooting earlier this year.
In the home stretch before Election Day, candidates are making their final push for votes.
Republican Jay Kaye is taking on incumbent Mayor Curt Leng.
The last time a republican mayor was elected in town was 1999.
“I don’t necessarily see it as an obstacle. I kind of see that as a change and that’s what we need,” Kaye said.
Leng, a Democrat seeking a third term, claims his administration has done a lot over the last four years to stabilize the town’s finances.
“Particularly the big picture, things like union contracts and health insurance, and we’ve invested in our neighborhoods a lot streets and sidewalks,” Leng said.
Kaye is a manager for a private commercial property, and he said Hamden needs major changes in the way the town is managed.
“The way our fiscal decisions are made. And the way our departments are run,” Kaye said.
He adds that’s what voters will be thinking about when they hit the polls on Tuesday.
“We need our economic development, we need our planning and zoning department, we need our finance departments, we need our police chief,” Kaye said.
Hamden currently has an acting police chief, John Cappiello.
“We’re very fortunate to have an acting police chief. The word acting is there but he’s been there for 18 months and he’s doing a really good job,” Leng said.
The police department has come under fire following the officer-involved shooting in New Haven back in April.
Hamden Officer Devin Eaton was arrested two weeks ago and charged with assault and reckless endangerment.
“It was jarring and shocking and hurtful to so many people and people were scared. Rightfully so,” Leng said.
Both candidates say they respect the state’s attorney’s findings.
“You really have to focus on where that pain is coming from. Admit where it comes from, be honest with yourself and be honest with the community and honest with the police force too,” Kaye said.
He adds what sets him apart in this election is that he’s not a politician.
“I’m not beholden to anyone. I don’t owe anyone any favors. I’m not concerned with people's political agenda. I’m concerned with the people of Hamden,” Kaye said.
But Mayor Leng sees that lack of experience as a weakness.
“He’s never been in office before. He’s never served in government before in any capacity that I’m aware of,” Leng said.
Come Tuesday, voters will decide who they think is more fit to serve.
