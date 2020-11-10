HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- With COVID-19 cases on the rise, school districts are trying to find the balance between educating kids and keeping the community safe.
Hamden’s Board of Education is holding a meeting Tuesday evening to consider the superintendent’s recommendation to switch to remote learning starting on Nov. 23, and staying out of the district’s buildings until Jan. 19.
After starting the school year with a hybrid model back on Sept. 15, Hamden had to shift a couple of schools to remote learning following some positive tests.
In late October, Hamden High School closed for a few days after one person tested positive, and Ridge Hill Elementary also switched to full distance learning as a precaution following a positive test.
The concern is with numbers going up, the upcoming holidays will only make it worse.
The Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents says districts are trying to find the right balance.
“We have discussed at length closing after Thanksgiving, there are some worries about the need to quarantine large numbers because there will be family gatherings and so on, but what I’ve heard from Superintendents is that they are not going to close based on being concerned, they’re going to work with the concern and close if the data indicates that they have to close,” said Fran Rabinowitz, of the Association of Public School Superintendents.
Each week, numbers are reported to the state, and key metrics like new cases per 100,000, positivity rates, those are all taken into account.
By looking at the data for Hamden and New Haven county, that helps the district when it comes to deciding between in person and remote learning.
The numbers are updated every Wednesday night, so in Hamden, the latest numbers from the last two weeks of October show a 1.8 percent positivity rate.
When expanded out to New Haven County, it doubles to 3.6 percent.
Right now, the county is listed as a moderate risk, and its trending upward, which is causing a district like Hamden to reassess its strategies when it comes to balancing in person and remote.
According to the state Department of Education and the Department of Public Health, when those indicators trend upwards, that’s when school districts should reassess their strategies and if needed, move towards less in person instruction.
