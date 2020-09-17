HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden school district leaders have notified the Helen Street School community about a positive COVID-19 case.
In a letter to parents, the district said they have notified anyone who was in close contact with the person, and provided them with instructions on the appropriate steps to take.
Those who were not in contact with the individual are able to remain in school.
"This incident highlights the need for us all to remain vigilant and to continue our efforts to mitigate the risk of this disease," the letter said.
School officials are reminding folks to practice the following measures:
- Wear a face covering (mask) whenever there is a likelihood that you or your family members will be in the presence of others.
- Wash your hands frequently, using soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds. When soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer.
- Maintain social distancing (at least 6 feet) between yourself and others when outside of your home.
- Avoid coughing or sneezing into your hands or in the air. Always try to cough or sneeze into a tissue, then throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, cough/sneeze inside the elbow of your arm.
- As much as you can, avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.
- Most importantly, use the HPS Daily Health Assessment form to identify any symptoms associated with COVID-19. Contact your school nurse and your medical provider if you or your child experiences any of these symptoms and do not enter the school For additional information, click here.
