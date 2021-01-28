HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Due to the extreme cold set to impact state, Hamden Public Schools announced that classes for all students will be remote on Friday, Jan. 29.
In a message to parents, the district said the decision was made due to the extreme cold temperatures and wind chill that are expected to move into the state overnight, into Friday morning.
“The extreme cold conditions are expected to impact our school ventilation systems, which conform to CDC guidelines to mitigate COVID-19 spread, and will not allow us to heat our schools to appropriate levels,” the district said.
The message went on to say that parents/guardians should keep an eye on the forecast for the next few days, as a possible coastal storm forecasted for the end of the weekend/beginning of the work week could prompt an extension of remote learning.
