HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - After a last minute delay, the first day of school finally arrived in Hamden on Tuesday.
The district pushed back the start of the semester due to staffing issues, but the opening bells are set to ring throughout Hamden schools.
After six months, students finally walked through the front doors of Hamden High School Tuesday morning.
"Walking through the crosswalk, feels like a normal back to school," said Jonah Heiser, a senior. "But right when we have to put on our masks and know that we’re only going to have half the students in our classes. It obviously feels very different."
The moment was originally slated to happen a week ago, but the district’s superintendent requested a last minute extension.
The Board of Education agreed to push back the start of the fall semester due to staffing issues, which was a decision that angered many parents who wondered why the district couldn’t at the very least start virtually. School officials were concerned about a teacher shortage. This issue has since been resolved.
Tuesday Hamden school leaders and students said they were ready to go.
"I actually had a lot of summer work that I didn’t complete, so I actually just finished it yesterday like barely on time," said David Fleischman, a junior.
Administrators said both the district’s in-classroom learning program and online education system were in place.
Families can choose to send their children in to district schools on a hybrid schedule or have them only attend virtual classes.
"It’s weird. It’s so different," said Liam Garretson, a senior. "I’m not sure how to get used to it."
District leaders said the delay was not tied to the fact that two Hamden teachers had recently tested positive for COVID-19; but, the extension did allow them to iron out the staffing issues and give them additional time to make the school safer by adding extra dividers in classrooms throughout Hamden campuses.
