HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Stakeholders in Hamden will make their voices heard as the town searches for its next police chief.
A meeting is set for Wednesday night.
The search comes as an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that sparked outrage continues.
Last month, Hamden's legislative council said it approved the hiring of a third party to ensure investigations and actions within the police department are fair, just and transparent.
The Police Chief Community Input & Transparency Committee was formed in the wake of the shooting, which happened back in April in New Haven.
Hamden officer Devin Eaton was seen on surveillance camera and body camera footage firing on a red Honda Civic that police said he believed was involved in an armed robbery.
No weapon was found. Passenger Stephanie Washington was hurt and hospitalized, police said. Driver Paul Witherspoon escaped injury.
The incident fueled protests and strained the relationship between law enforcement and the community.
Wednesday night's meeting will be the first of three where residents will explain what qualities they want in their new chief of police and create criteria to guarantee a diverse pool of candidates.
The committee includes pastors, a former mayor and activist group members.
They said they will:
- Gather input from residents through meaningful dialogue.
- Recommend changes to the job description for police chief based on those talks.
- Research best practices for recruitment and proactively seek a diverse group of candidates.
- Participate in the interview process and make recommendations.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Keefe Community Center gymnasium.
