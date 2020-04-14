HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A Shop Rite employee was carjacked while arriving to work in Hamden on Tuesday morning.
Police said around 6 a.m., a 74-year-old was inside his car before going into work at the grocery store.
He was approached by an individual, described as a black man wearing a “black skull cap”, mask and red shirt. The man ordered the victim out of the car.
A second man then got into the car and both suspects were last seen traveling south on Dixwell Avenue.
Shortly after, New Haven Police advised Hamden Police that the stolen car had crashed in the area of Roydon Road and Goffee Terrace. The suspects fled on food.
Police are continuing to search for the suspects and the incident remains under investigation.
