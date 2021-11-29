HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A Hamden student was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds on Monday afternoon.
School officials said an altercation between two students happened near a city bus stop not far from Hamden High School, around 2:15 p.m.
During the altercation, a ninth grade student was stabbed multiple times in the back.
Police said the victim went up to a school resource officer who was in front of the school at the time.
The resource officer took the student to the school nurse inside while paramedics responded.
That student was then taken to the hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.
Police were able to locate a small folding knife.
The suspect, also a ninth grader, is in police custody. Criminal charges are pending at this time.
Update from Hamden PD: 14 year old freshman @ Hamden HS was stabbed multiple times in the back. 13 year old suspect, also a 9th grader, is in police custody with charges pending. A small folding knife was recovered at the scene. #WFSB pic.twitter.com/5SqxraS4wn— Matt McFarland (@MattMcFarland3) November 29, 2021
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4055.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
