HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A living landmark destroyed in an act of vandalism will be replanted, five fold.
A historic white oak "door tree" in Hamden was cut down in an act of vandalism back in July.
People in town called the doorway-like arched tree "beloved" because it had been around for more than a century.
Now, officials said five new door trees will be planted.
Three of them will be at Town Center Park and at a secret location, which will be revealed once the tree grows.
Then, it's up to the public to decide where the final two trees will go.
"Door tree being a symbol of a welcoming community, an open door," said Mayor Curt Leng, Hamden. "We're excited to return a little bit of that symbolism."
The six locations people can choose include:
- Brooksvale Park
- Legion Field
- Eli Whitney Park
- Carusone Field
- DeNicola Park
- Larry's Playground
"This is such a nice thing and it's been here for so long," said Rose Gurn of Hamden.
Folks have until Sept. 21 to cast a vote.
Voting can be done at this website.
