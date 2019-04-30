HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- In Hamden, town leaders announced plans for an independent investigation into why a Hamden police officer fired his gun at a couple in New Haven
The meeting started at 7 p.m., and demonstrators attended in response to an officer-involved shooting that happened two weeks ago.
On Monday, they marched into the Mayor Curt Leng’s office, demanding that Hamden police officer Devin Eaton and Yale Officer Terrance Pollock fired.
Protesters say the continue to march every single day because of the recent police shootings.
The officer shot an unarmed couple two weeks ago in New Haven.
Paul Witherspoon was driving the car involved, but was not injured. His passenger Stephanie Washington was, but has since been released from the hospital.
Witherspoon told investigators he was following orders to get out of the car with the bullets flew.
Last week, state police released body cam video of the incident, in an effort to be transparent.
"It's traumatized black and brown communities who are watching on camera our people being slaughtered across this country and police officers get impunity," said Kerry Ellington, People Against Police Brutality.
Hamden town council members announced on Tuesday night plans for an independent investigation that will look into why Officer Eaton, along with Officer Pollock shot at an unarmed couple.
Council President Mick McGarry said the investigation will cost about $50,000 and will be completely separate from other inquiries being done by the state police and Hamden's police commission.
"We are looking to provide a complete third party entity. Someone with no ties to the police commission, not working under the auspices of the police commission whatsoever. But a person looking at it from an outside perspective entirely," McGarry said.
Mayor Leng claims he does not have the authority to fire Officer Eaton but said he believes he shouldn't be on the force.
The protesters who attended the meeting are happy about the investigation, but insist this is only the beginning.
This resolution will be drafted by the end of the week and up for an official vote on Monday.
The council is taking the money from an efficiency study.
