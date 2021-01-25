HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Dozens of teenagers were involved in a fight at a trampoline park in Hamden over the weekend.
Police said they were called to the Funz Trampoline Park on Dixwell Avenue Saturday around 9 p.m.
They said they found 40 to 60 teens standing in front of the building. Many of them were fighting.
New Haven police were called to help Hamden officers quell the fight.
Police provided an update on Monday saying that no arrests have been made at this time and no one was injured in the fight.
Investigators are still looking into why the fight started, but said it began in the vestibule of the business.
Police said no weapons were used or recovered at the scene.
Hamden police estimated that there were an additional 150 people inside the trampoline park. They said the people did not appear to be social distancing in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. They also reported very few face masks being worn.
The Quinnipiac Valley Health District will be notified of the violations, police said.
Police said if the business violated the COVID-related restrictions for large gatherings, the owner could face a fine of up to $500.
"It's something that we're looking into but I believe it's going to happen," said Capt. Ronald Smith.
A manager with Funz decline to go on camera, but says there were only 75 teens inside, many waiting for rides home. He also said Funz follows CDC rules.
A spokesperson for Governor Ned Lamont said the state still needs to continue following CDC guidelines even as more people get vaccinated.
