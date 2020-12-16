A woman turned herself in to Hamden police on animal cruelty charges Tuesday.

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman turned herself in to Hamden police on animal cruelty charges Tuesday.

Donna Scirocco

Donna Scirocco.

Donna Scirocco, 59, had a warrant out for her arrest.

According to police, Hamden's Animal Control Division and other agencies from around the state, executed a search and seizure warrant at Scirocco's home on Blue Hills Avenue back on Oct. 26.

RELATED: Dozens of animals seized from Hamden home

There, they said they found two large rats, 26 cats, six dogs, two caged squirrels and a blind owl.

One of the dogs was reportedly clinging to life.

Investigators said they also found three dead animals, including two cats and a woodchuck.

Taxidermic animals were also found in her home.

Scirocco was charged with six counts of cruelty to animals.

She was held on a court-ordered bond of $5,000 and given a court date of Feb. 5 in Meriden.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

egem88888
egem88888

It's ok, she identifies as a raccoon

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.