NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A Hamden woman has died after a two-car crash in New Haven.
Police said 59-year-old Charlene Fusaris was involved in the crash on Fountain Street on September 24.
She was brought to the hospital before succumbing to her injuries the next day.
Police said they believe Fusaris was driving eastbound on Fountain Street when another car traveling westbound attempted to pass a car as it slowed to turn. The other driver crossed the double yellow line and collided head on with Fusaris’ car.
The unidentified driver sustained a minor injury.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.