HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces a animal cruelty charge for leaving her dog in a hot vehicle for about 45 minutes.
Hamden police said they arrested 47-year-old Shi Zhuhong of Hamden on Sunday.
They said they were called to the Stop & Shop parking lot at 2335 Dixwell Ave.
They found a small Bichon mix inside a parked vehicle. It was panting excessively, they said.
Police said they found that the temperature inside the vehicle was 120 degrees. The exterior temperature of the vehicle itself was 140 degrees.
Police attempted to locate the driver, but were unsuccessful.
The Hamden Fire Department arrived and attempted gain entry to the vehicle. While firefighters were doing that, Shi arrived with a cart full of groceries.
She was charged with cruelty to animals and released on a written promise to appear.
Shi is scheduled to face a judge in Meriden on June 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.