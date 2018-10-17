HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A woman who was arrested after a domestic incident spit at a firefighter and defecated on the floor of her cell.
Police were called to a home on State Street on Monday for the report of a domestic incident.
Hamden police said Dorothy Hart and her boyfriend were in a physical confrontation. Her boyfriend told police Hart “trashed” his apartment, as well as scratched him in the face.
The boyfriend, Daryl Johnston, punched Hart in the face.
Johnston was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Hart was wanted on three arrest warrants and was brought to police headquarters.
While firefighters were attempted to give her medical treatment, she spit at a firefighter.
Hart was placed into a cell where she defecated on the floor and smeared it on the floor and window.
In addition, police said Hart was successful in flooding the cellblock area.
Hart was arrested for several charges including third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and assault of a public safety, emergency medical, public transit or health care professional.
She appeared in court on Tuesday.
