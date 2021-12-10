HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - In an effort to combat a growing number of coronavirus cases in the state, a New Haven County community will reinstate its indoor mask mandate.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett made the announcement Thursday evening.

It came after someone within the community tested positive for the omicron variant.

The indoor mask mandate goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday and applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

"Vaccination is the primary preventative method to control the spread of COVID-19," Garrett said in a statement. "Preventing the spread of COVID-19 is a multi-pronged approach which includes frequent hand washing, maintaining social distancing indoors, avoiding large social gatherings, vaccination, and wearing masks indoors. Doing our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19 will protect us and keep us all safe. We want our town to thrive, and with this mask mandate, we can stay open by taking these healthy and safe measures."

East Hartford brings back mask mandate inside town buildings East Hartford is bringing back an indoor mask mandate for town facilities.

People who spoke to Channel 3 were split on the announcement.

On one hand, some said it is needed to protect people. On the other hand, some felt frustrated and tired of the policy changes.

At Eli’s on Whitney, the restaurant hopped with crowds and holiday cheer on Thursday night.

Still in the picture, delta variant cases were rising as omicron continues to pop up across the state.

"It’s a little frustrating the back and forth. One day you do. One day you don’t, but we’re going to do whatever we’re asked to protect the public and our patrons and our staff," said Howard Pelkey of Eli's on Whitney.

Frustration seemed to be the word people used.

"It’s really frustrating to see the people who aren’t vaccinated are putting other people at risk with that," said Gabriella Vernacatola of Old Lyme.

Dr. Anthony J. Santella of the University of New Haven heard it too.

"I know everyone, including me, is ready for this to be over, but we’re just not there yet," Santella said.

Hospitalizations and deaths have been rising in the state while researchers look to see if omicron will throw a wild card during holiday gatherings.

Santella said the truth is, optional mask mandates won’t work anymore. He projected that Hamden won’t be alone in reinstating them.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if we spoke in a few days or a week that we’re going to see a number of other jurisdictions that are heeding these warning signs," Santella said.

Eli's on Whitney said it wants to protect patrons and staff, but doesn’t want to tell diners what to do.

"It’s difficult to police at some points, especially when you’re walking from point A to point B, then you can take the mask off. It’s frustrating to explain," Pelkey added.

In recent weeks, Channel 3 saw many communities lift their mask mandates only to reinstate them.

Wednesday, East Hartford brought back its mask mandate for town buildings.