HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As the Hamilton craze makes its way to Connecticut, it’s expected to be a record-setting show for The Bushnell.
When performances start next month, it’s expected to boost business for the capital city theater.
The Bushnell said subscribers have gone up 50 percent since the show was announced, being the largest subscription base for the theater in 15 years.
The theater said the surge in membership is comparable to what happened in 2006 when The Bushnell had The Lion King.
The first performance of Hamilton is Dec. 11.
While tickets are sold out, the theater is holding daily lotteries for tickets.
For more information, click here.
