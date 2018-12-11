HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first performance of the Broadway smash hit Hamilton happens Tuesday night in Hartford.
The 2 hour and 45 minute show is running at The Bushnell's William H. Mortensen Hall.
The first show starts at 7:30 p.m.
However, tickets have been sold out since the Hartford shows were announced.
A lottery remains available.
To enter it, head to the musical's website here.
The show will be in Hartford until Dec. 30.
