HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first performance of the Broadway smash hit Hamilton happens Tuesday night in Hartford.
The 2 hour and 45 minute show is running at The Bushnell's William H. Mortensen Hall.
The first show starts at 7:30 p.m.
However, tickets have been sold out since the Hartford shows were announced.
A lottery remains available.
To enter it, head to the musical's website here.
The show will be in Hartford until Dec. 30.
On Tuesday, Tre Frazier, one of the actors who grew up in CT and attended a school in Hartford, visited some local students.
"Being part of the show is a fantastic experience for me and being back in Hartford is wonderful as well. I saw my very first musical at the Bushnell and I'm going to rehearsal this entire week, it's insane," said Frazier, a Bloomfield native.
He's an understudy in the show, and is an alum of CREC Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts, and graduated in 2014.
He said he owe's much of his success to the school he attended.
"I owe the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts a lot because before I came here, I didn't know musical theater was something you could actually pursue as a career. I didn't know it could be a college major," Frazier said.
After showing the students some choreography on Tuesday, he reminded them to stay humble and dream big.
"This is where I belong, I'm going to work hard and make that happen and here I am," Frazier said.
A number of restaurants in the city are offering specials for ticket holders while the show is running.
Firebox Restaurant is offering a series of themed specials and cocktails, as well as Porron & Pina.
At Peppercorns, Dish Bar & Grill, and Sorella Restaurant, ticket holders will get 20 percent off meals.
Owner and chef of Peppercorn's, Dino Cialfi, saw the play and immediately became a huge fan.
"When it came to Hartford, I was like, 'I have to make some food that would be popular in those days,'" said Cialfi.
He came up with a menu with what our forefathers ate.
"They used to eat steak at fancy parties, so there's a Hamilton steak on the menu. Hamilton was born in West Indies so the soup will be a West Indian influence," said Cialfi.
Republic at the Linden is offering 10 percent off for ticket holders.
