MADISON, CT (WFSB) – Some campers trudged on despite the heavy rain and wind from Tropical Storm Elsa.
Most tent campers fled the campground at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison before the storm.
Three teens from North Branford stuck it out, however.
“Yes, I would say so no one else is outside,” said Riley Kendall of North Branford. “I’m just drenched along with all my stuff and still not going home.”
They were still there for the height of the storm. Riley Kendall, Lucia Pantani, and Jillian Garrett insisted they were not caught off guard by the storm. They understood what was coming.
“Everyone was discussing should we go home, should we stay,” Garrett said. “And I’m like ‘let’s just stay.’”
They admitted though that their wet wakeup call was worse than they expected.
“Have you ever taken a shower on the lowest setting when it’s barely on? Just imagine that on you,” Pantani said.
“Our morning was quite chaotic, I would say,” Kendall said. “Just a bunch of running around and trying to hold everything down while also keeping the valuable things safe from the storms.”
“I walked out of the tent and my shoes were nowhere to be found and that was legitimately a marsh,” Garrett said.
The teens said they spent hours fighting a losing battle with Mother Nature; but despite a mostly miserable Madison morning, they told Channel 3 that they have no regrets. Crazy or not, they said they’re making memories.
