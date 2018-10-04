MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Official at Platt High School have confirmed there are several cases of Hand Foot Mouth disease at the school.
According to the school, there are 5 cases of the disease.
A letter was sent to the Board of Education on Wednesday, which was then distributed to parents.
The letter stated in part, “There has been a recent increase in Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) at Platt High School. HFMD is a contagious illness that is caused by different viruses. While it is more common in infants and children younger than 5 years old (because they do not yet have immunity (protection) to the viruses that cause HFMD), we are seeing cases at the high school level. Symptoms of HFMD often include fever, reduced appetite, sore throat, a feeling of being unwell, painful sores in the mouth that usually begin as flat red spots, and a rash of flat red spots that may blister on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, and sometimes the knees, elbows, buttocks, and/or genital area. These symptoms usually appear in stages, not all at once. Also, not everyone will get all of these symptoms. Some people may show no symptoms at all, but they can still pass the virus to others.”
Anyone wishing to find out more information about Hand Foot Mouth can click here.
