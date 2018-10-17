NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – The Naugatuck school system sent out a letter to the community about hand, foot, mouth disease among students.
Officials did not say how many students have the virus, but said that there has been an increased occurrence.
Also known as coxsackie virus, it usually affects children younger than 5, however, older children and adults can get it.
The symptoms normally start with a fever, sore throat, and a rash either inside the mouth, on the hands, or on the feet.
For more from the school system, click here.
