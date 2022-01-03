(WFSB) - Several school districts announced closures or delays for Jan. 3 because of COVID-related staffing issues or transportation problems.

Region 14, Enfield, Stratford, and Stonington public schools were closed on Monday.

Other districts, such as Bethany, Danbury, New Fairfield, and Shelton posted two hour delays.

The entire list can be viewed here.

Due to transportation and staffing shortages, we are going to implement a 2 hour delay today, Monday, January 3rd to allow us time to assess our situation with school. #CT126 — Kenneth Saranich (@KennethSaranich) January 3, 2022

After the holiday break, schools across the state aimed to get students back in the classroom.

“Truthfully, as long as it’s safe, I’m good with the schools starting back up," said Terrence Mayo, a parent who spoke with Channel 3.

While many parents like Mayo said they felt comfortable sending their children to school, others voiced concerns.

Some districts were forced to extend the holiday break.

Region 14 sent out a letter to parents that read in part:

Due to an increasing number of staff who will be absent due to COVID-19 and other unforeseen reasons, region 14 schools will be closed Monday.

Stratford Public Schools also said they will be closed Monday to allow impacted staff members and students to receive test results and complete quarantine.

“As of right now I can tell you superintendents have been, I know it’s vacation week, but very few have had vacations," said Fran Rabinowitz, executive director of the Connecticut Association of Public-School Superintendents. "They’ve been working all week and trying to ascertain how to best open their school’s [Monday].”

Rabinowitz said schools have been working to make sure students are safe after the break and that they have enough staff to stay open.

She said schools across the state received N95 masks over the weekend for both students and staff members

“I have heard that the plan is, early next week, to have the home tests to the students and families,” she said.

Channel 3 asked Rabinowitz about the possibility of a return to remote learning if COVID cases continue to climb.

“If it becomes absolutely essential, we’ll have to appeal to the governor and the legislature to allow that to happen, but we’re not looking in that direction right now," she explained.