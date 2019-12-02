WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Travelers continued to make their way home from the Thanksgiving break on Monday as Winter Storm Abel persisted.
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks reported a handful of cancellations on Monday morning.
"Bradley International Airport is open and our clean-up operations are ongoing," said Alisa Disic, public information officer. "Currently, we are not seeing any cancelled flights for [Monday] afternoon. There are a small number of delays."
By close to lunch time, most flights were on time.
Monday morning, it was a mix of vacationing passengers who missed flights on Sunday due to the bad weather and business travelers who attempted to get out on time.
Channel 3 spoke with a man headed to work in Miami who arrived at the airport three and a half hours early.
"I got a relative that missed his flight," said Hector Cruz of Plainville. "He lives about a half an hour from here and he was two hours caught in traffic trying to get to airport. I had to [get here early] because my neighborhood, they didn’t clean up the mess about the snow. I had to get here very early."
Bradley officials urged travelers to check with their individual carriers to check on any flight delays.
They said they'd provide further updates throughout the day on Monday.
Arrivals and departures can be tracked on the airport's website here.
