HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Local and state officials are preparing for possible armed protests at the state capitol today.
While there is a potential for protests at all fifty state capitols on Sunday, Connecticut law enforcement projects around 2,000 people could descend into Hartford around noon.
Over the recent says, police have increased their presence at the capitol.
They are asking people to stay out of Hartford on Sunday.
As of 1:30 p.m., the state's Public Safety Executive Assistant Brian Foley said there will be a cautious, but significant scale back of law enforcement resources underway in CT after no protestors showed up at the state capitol.
A cautious, but significant scale back of law enforcement resources underway in many CT locations. Still, many levels of resources to remain on watch through the coming days. pic.twitter.com/urrIAR1yxM— Brian Foley (@LtFoley) January 17, 2021
While the scale back will happen, Foley said there are still many levels of resources to remain on watch throughout the coming days.
The prediction comes after FBI intel revealed armed protests could flood state capitols across the nation ahead of Inauguration Day.
The FBI in Connecticut said there are no credible threats in our state, but continues to monitor any threats saying, "Between now and the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, we will be maintaining an around the clock heightened posture to monitor for any emergency threats to the region."
State Capitol police say they would rather be prepared and underwhelmed than be outnumbered like the officers faced in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6.
“We are over planning, we are preparing, we have contingency plans in place,” said Capitol Police Chief Luis Casanova.
State and capitol police are hopeful that the demonstrations will be peaceful, but did warn that they plan to arrest and prosecute anyone who tries to agitate the crowd.
Surrounding towns are already beginning to announce road closures ahead of the protest.
West Hartford announced that there will be several road closures in effect from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
FBI officials are urging the public to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or go to tips.fbi.gov to submit tips regarding potential violence at any upcoming protest or event.
Also, if you know of an immediate emergency, call 911.
The public can also report suspicious activity by downloading the CT Safe App or calling the TIPS Hotline at 1-866-HLS-TIPS.
