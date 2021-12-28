WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB)- If you are looking for a way to support students in the community check out the Primary Project.
The Primary Project is selling products to raise money for student scholarships.
These handmade items consist of crochet plush cows, crochet hats, and crochet totes.
The Primary Project was created to fund scholarships for CREC students at Wethersfield High School. CREC students are those who travel from Hartford to Wethersfield Public School.
These students are not eligible for local scholarships in Wethersfield or Hartford, so instead the organization was created to award scholarships to CREC students enrolled at Wethersfield High School.
To apply for the scholarship, students need to create a resume, conduct interviews, and gather multiple letters of recommendation so that they get the full experience of dealing with people in a professional setting. Last year, three students were awarded $1000 scholarships.
This scholarship project was founded by Yasmin Lazu, Lauren McAlister, Kiara Lazu, Erin Robles, and Amayia Giscombe.
The items are created by two local artists, Anna Kallajian and Sierra Pizzoferrato.
Check out these handmade products on social media.
Email: theprimaryproj@gmail.com
Facebook: @theprimaryproj
Instagram: @theprimaryproj
