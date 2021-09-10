WEST HARTFORD (WFSB) – We’re in West Hartford this week for Something’s Brewing speaking with the folks at Hanging Hills Brewing Company.
The owners closed their Hartford tap room, but the brand is still going strong.
Joining Courtney Zieller is owner Joe Ploof.
Ploof spoke with Courtney about the decision to close the taproom, something that he said he spent a great of time thinking about before making the decision.
“I spoke to a lot of people who are smarter than me with a stronger business acumen about what I should do, and they were all like, “You should just pull the plug.” But then, coming into small businesses like Wise Old Dog or the Harvest stores here in West Hartford, going to see my friend Chen at the Bottle and Cork in West Hartford. They were still selling my beer. And it just made me realize that there’s a relationship outside of just selling the products that people-- there was brand recognition and, these guys, these small businesses were still very strongly pushing forward the brand.”
Ploof said the company has carried over a number of the beers that made them famous.
“Hartbeat is still flying off the shelf,” Ploof said. “It’s the one that people know us by. But we also incorporated some new beers into the fold. Specifically, Jalamanta IPA. It’s a New England IPA and it’s is a supremely beautiful beer that is competitively priced.”
Ploof said the new IPA is meant to bring people back to the brand as well as attract new drinkers. The beer is a hazy beer and has some terpene-like qualities to it.
Just in time for the season, Ploof also said they are brewing a pumpkin beer now.
“The beer is called Pumpkin the Bear,” Ploof said. “It’s a smoked pumpkin, smoked doppelbock beer. So, whereas that might turn off some people because of the smoke, I think that the pumpkin brings them in. And it is a really clean, really well-balanced doppelbock that has this hint of smoke that one, dries out the beer, but then emphasizes that it’s meant to be served with food.”
Ploof said beer lovers can find Hanging Hills at about 200 stores as well as 100-150 bars and restaurants.
Cheers!
