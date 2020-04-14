(WFSB) – Henry G “Hank” Steinbrenner, the co-owner of the New York Yankees died at the age of 63 on Tuesday.
His family said he passed away at his home in Clearwater, FL from a longstanding health issue.
“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him. He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness. More than anything he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying her personal passional and pursuits. We are profoundly saddled to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always,” the Steinbrenner family said.
Memorial donations can be made in Steinbrenner’s name to Friends of Joshua House Foundation or to a charity of one’s choosing.
