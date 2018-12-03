GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - The eight day festival of lights, Hanukkah, enters its second night on Monday night.
The celebration features a nightly lighting of the menorah, special prayers and oily foods.
Events are scheduled across the state.
A big one happened in West Hartford on Sunday night.
At the Chabad Jewish Center in Glastonbury, they recalled the victory thousands of years ago of the militarily weak, but spiritually strong Jewish people.
Those people banded together to revolt and fought a war for their religious freedoms.
The victory, which culminated in the dedication of the sanctuary in Jerusalem and the rekindling of the menorah, has been celebrated annually ever since during these eight days of Hanukkah.
As the sun's light dwindles and night sets in, those who celebrate Hanukkah light a candle day by day so that light becomes stronger.
Rabbi Yosef Wolvovsky, director of the Chabad Jewish Center in Glastonbury, said the center distributed free Hanukkah kits.
"It will be a neat box and they include within them, a personal menora," Wolvovsky said. "You can use for future years as well. [It's] a box filled with colorful candles and there's enough for the whole eight days."
Celebrations are happening every night this week through Sunday.
- Monday night (second night): Colchester (town green) and Farmington (town green).
- Tuesday night (third night): Tolland and Canton.
- Wednesday night (fourth night): Glastonbury center green and Avon.
- Thursday night (fifth night): Enfield Square Mall
- Sunday night (eighth night): Kidcity Museum in Middletown(go outside for lighting of menorah) and Simsbury.
"Our goal is to not just add more light, but it's to transform darkness to light," Wolvovsky said. "When you encounter a terrible situation, when you encounter sadness and destruction, we have to try and find the fortitude within."
