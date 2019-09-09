HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is ranked among the happiest states in the country, a new survey found.
The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of 2019's Happiest States in America.
Connecticut was 10th out of the 50 states.
WalletHub.com released its list of 2019's Happiest States in America. Here are the top 10.
10 Connecticut. Emotional & physical well-being rank: 6. Work environment rank: 34.
9 Nebraska. Emotional & physical well-being rank: 9. Work environment rank: 14.
8 Maryland. Emotional & physical well-being rank: 5. Work environment rank: 40.
7 Massachusetts. Emotional & physical well-being rank: 8. Work environment rank: 3.
6 Idaho. Emotional & physical well-being rank: 33. Work environment rank: 2.
5 New Jersey. Emotional & physical well-being rank: 2. Work environment rank: 45.
4 California. Emotional & physical well-being rank: 4. Work environment rank: 12.
3 Minnesota. Emotional & physical well-being rank: 3. Work environment rank: 6.
2 Utah. Emotional & physical well-being rank: 15. Work environment rank: 1.
1 Hawaii. Emotional & physical well-being rank: 1. Work environment rank: 25.
WalletHub said it drew on factors like depression rate, sports participation and income growth. Twenty-eight other factors were also considered in the rankings.
Connecticut's factors contributed as follows:
- 13th in percentage of depressed adults
- 23rd in adequate-sleep rate
- 5th in suicide rate
- 8th in number of work hours
- 28th in volunteer rate
- 16th separation and divorce rate
- 5th in safety
The top 3 happiest states were Hawaii, Utah and Minnesota.
The bottom 3 unhappiest states were Alaska, Arkansas and West Virginia.
Check out the complete rankings and results on WalletHub's website here.
I trust this reports data about as much as I trust Ned Lamont to balance a budget and get Connecticut out of debt.
