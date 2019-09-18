SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- For those who drink hard seltzers may have noticed that they are flying off liquor store shelves.
The nation’s top hard seltzer brand White Claw is even going as far to say that there is a shortage.
The hard seltzers are appealing because they are low calorie, and on a local level, Connecticut Valley Brewing Company produces hard seltzers that are 100 calories per can.
Lemon-lime, galaxy peach, and Stella cherry are the three hard seltzer flavors that Connecticut Valley Brewing Company released this summer.
“It's been something we have been working on. Due to responses of ‘what else do you guys have besides beer?’ And found something else no one was doing yet,” said Jason Desroches, head brewer.
After a few short months, the South Windsor brewery is already increasing demand.
“We just packaged our second 120 barrel tank due to the increase in sales of seltzer and we have other tanks coming in, 120 barrel tanks, just to help increase our capacity,” Desroches said.
Some customers say it’s a good option when visiting a brewery.
“They're pretty light, carbonation is good and they're pretty popular,” said customer Christopher Shropshire.
“People are more health conscious now so it's a good option. It's 100 calories and it's a great option for people who don't like beer,” Desroches said.
When it comes to the White Claw shortage, they said they feel the demand took off faster than they expected.
White Claw sales spiked by almost 300 percent in July, and they said the shortage might not end until next year.
At Connecticut Valley, they’ll keep cranking out the hard seltzers.
“It's a great time to be in it. And if they have a shortage, bad for them, but great for us. So hopefully we will keep pushing forward with it, and go into their market a bit more,” Desroches said.
In fact, the lemon-lime was released for the first time on Wednesday, and it won’t end there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.