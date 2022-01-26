OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Snow equals cold hard cash for many businesses. Customers will load up on plenty of winter weather essentials as well as a few items that you might not expect.
Saybrook Hardware Company says they know that business is going to be booming over the next few days.
Four years old Anna Toolan happy to help her dad Brian at Saybrook Hardware Company before school, and she's really excited about this week's storm!
She said she likes making snow angels.
Preparing for the onslaught of snow isn't quite as fun for her dad, the hardware store’s general manager.
Brian says normally this is the slowest time of the year at the store, but not when snow is in the forecast.
“It’s always good for business, especially in the winter-time,” said Brian Toolan.
Snow shovels, scrapers, and ice melt will be a few of the biggest sellers, but many people use snow days to catch up on home projects.
Assistant Manager Emma Loso said, “you never think paint in a snowstorm but it’s that room that no one wants to deal with but when you are stuck at home it’s like ok, I guess we will deal with that now.”
Saybrook Hardware Company said they have one piece of advice; the snow may not arrive until Friday but if you need any essentials get them soon. They expect to sell out of some items.
