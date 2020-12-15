EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Before Winter Storm Bailey and the first flakes even reach the state, plenty are already focusing on the clean-up.
A big storm can mean big business for hardware stores, like Goody’s Hardware in East Haven. The first big storm of the season is like their Christmas Day.
“When there is snow on the way, early in the season, people for the first time, come out in droves,” said Robert Katz, of Goody’s Hardware.
People like Warren Smith were out getting ready for Winter Storm Bailey.
“With the projected storm coming, I wanted to be prepared. Last year we didn’t have any snow, so I’m ready for it,” said Smith, who was grabbing two shovels.
He had plenty of company at the hardware store on Tuesday.
“People are buying shovels, ice melt, spreaders. People are coming in pretty quickly this year,” Katz said. “We’re fully stocked. We’ve got about 1,000 shovels on hand and 3,000 bags of ice melt. These supplies don’t go bad, so we stock up early.”
With the state potentially seeing double digits when it comes to the number of inches of snow, plenty of people were picking up snowblowers as well.
For those planning to remove the snow with a shovel, Katz reminds you to pace yourself and take breaks, as the state is expecting several inches of snow.
