(WFSB) – The Harlem Wizards are scheduled to play in Ansonia next month, and organizers are enforcing a strict vaccination policy.
The kids’ basketball show is scheduled for February 6 at the Ansonia Armory. Griffin Health is hosting the event.
Event organizers are requiring all Ansonia and Derby kids must be vaccinated before entering the event. Parents and guardians must also be vaccinated before attending the game.
This means those who attend the event must show proof of vaccination before they enter the building.
According to the Harlem Wizard’s president, they hope more and more kids get vaccinated so they can enjoy the game with the team.
However, the decision to require vaccination has caused controversy among parents and family members.
According to Mayor David S. Cassetti, “it’s personal preference of the person but I believe they should get vaccinated. But I can’t mandate it. I don’t do that to people, but I think it’s the Harlem Wizard’s that’s pushing for more children to be vaccinated, which is a good thing.”
The mayor says despite pushback they are getting a good turnout for event registrations.
Channel 3 reached out to the hospital but has not heard back.
