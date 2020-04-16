COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A popular eatery in Colchester is partially back open after officials shut it down for social distancing failures.
Harry's Place said it is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but it's not business as usual.
It outlined a new process it said is designed to keep customers and employees safe during the coronavirus outbreak.
RELATED: Harry's Place in Colchester shut down for social distancing failures
It announced limited parking with a security professional directing traffic.
It also asked customers to leave as soon as their order is received.
The business said it's only accepting cash. It has no ATM.
Other rules:
- No walk up traffic
- No bicycles
- No motorcycles
- Orders processed by phone only
- Customers must stay in their vehicles
- No eating outside
The menu is available on the business's website here.
"We will do everything possible to provide you with the excellent service you have come to expect," said John Garet, general manager, Harry's Place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.