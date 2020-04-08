COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A popular drive-in restaurant in Colchester was forced to shut down for not keeping customers and staff safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Harry's Place closed on Tuesday night, according to the town's first selectman.
It was reduced to car service only, according to its Facebook page.
First selectman Mary Bylone said there were 50-plus vehicles, including motorcycles and pickup trucks full of people, in the parking lot on Tuesday night.
Bylone said employees were not wearing masks, were too close to customers while taking orders and were not distanced while working in the kitchen.
She said the business's owner would be meeting with the town's emergency management director and health director to come up with a plan.
There's no word on when the eatery will reopen for regular business.
Bylone called on the community to speak up and report social distancing failures to help keep people safe during the pandemic.
