HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Mayor Luke Bronin announced the launch of the "Hart Lift Program."
$6 million from the American Rescue Plan will be used to help property owners who were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program will help encourage small businesses to lease vacant spaces in Hartford’s downtown and neighborhood commercial corridors.
Lukewarm forgets one thing. You need people downtown, and that ain't happening. Even the homeless leave Hartford before sundown.
