HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The city of Hartford is adjusting their plans for their walk-up clinics after the Johnson & Johnson vaccines were halted.
Mayor Luke Bronin is expected to give an update at 5 p.m.
CT presses pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines
He is expected to promote the health department’s walk up, no appointment vaccine clinic, which is set to be held on Wednesday at Burr Mall between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The clinic will now offer the Moderna vaccine to Hartford residents 18 and older.
There will be 200 vaccines available, and if vaccines run out, residents will be given appointments at future clinics.
