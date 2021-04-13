HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The city of Hartford is adjusting their plans for their walk-up clinics after the Johnson & Johnson vaccines were halted.
CT presses pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines
The city had more than 1,000 J&J doses that now need to be shelved, but they’re just shifting to Pfizer and Moderna.
It’ll be one extra step for those who utilize the walk-up clinic, but it’s a big one for those who don’t have access to a car, or someone who was already on the fence about getting the vaccine.
The clinic will to be held at the Burr Mall on Wednesday, from 2 to 6:30 p.m., will have 200 Moderna vaccines available.
If they run out, workers will be able to schedule people a dose at another location within the week.
The state has a healthy amount of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but the Johnson & Johnson halt was a setback for Hartford because they leaned on the quick easy and one-time aspect it offered.
The mayor said he is using this pause as an example as to how seriously safety is being prioritized.
“If anything, this should give people even more confidence because it is clear they are being extraordinarily careful and extraordinarily focused on safety. For them to encourage a pause because there have been six adverse reactions out of 7 million, it should give everyone and extraordinary amount of confidence that safety is the primary focus,” Bronin said on Tuesday.
City of Hartford Department of Health and Human Services
- Outside on Burr Mall, 550 Main Street, Hartford
- Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 2 PM – 6:30 PM
- Walk-up first dose Moderna clinic, no appointment necessary; second dose at same location on May 12, 2021
- Hartford residents ages 18+
Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic
- Wilson-Gray YMCA, 444 Albany Avenue, Hartford
- Thursday, April 15, 2021, 10 AM – 4 PM
- Walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents
- Hartford residents ages 18+
Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic
- Sportsmen’s Athletic Club, 2976 Main Street, Hartford
- Friday, April 16, 2021, 10 AM – 4 PM
- Walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents
- Hartford residents ages 18+
Griffin Health, State Department of Public Health clinic
- Saint Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Avenue, Hartford
- Saturday, April 17, 2021, 10 AM – 2:30 PM
- Walk-up, no appointment clinic for Hartford residents
- Hartford residents ages 18+
Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic, run by Trinity Health Of New England
- Fred D. Wish Museum School Parking Lot, 350 Barbour Street, Hartford
- Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17, 2021, 11 AM – 7 PM
- Appointments available by calling 2-1-1, but walk-ups will be taken
- Hartford residents 18+
Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic, run by Trinity Health Of New England
- Saint Lawrence O’Toole/Maria Reina de la Paz Parish, 494 New Britain Avenue, Hartford
- Sunday, April 18 and Monday, April 19, 2021, 11 AM – 7 PM
- Appointments available by calling 2-1-1, but walk-ups will be taken
- Hartford residents 18+
