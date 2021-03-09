HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - City leaders in Hartford are trying to hold on to one of the few silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thousands of people moved to Connecticut because of the coronavirus and experts said the population shift could change Connecticut’s trajectory, but only if the state takes advantage of the unique opportunity.
They said it’s all about building momentum. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the city and region must take advantage of the fact that people and businesses moved to Connecticut in droves.
Bronin said Hartford will have new economic opportunities because of COVID-19. The tax base increased, which will lead to more money for local schools.
That was just the beginning.
In the last year, Connecticut experienced the third highest incoming population shift, according to a study conducted by moving company United Van Lines. While much has been made of the uptick in Fairfield County, Bronin insisted that the Hartford area experienced a similar surge as people fled packed cities in favor of the lifestyle Connecticut offers.
Bronin said he hopes to use the increased cash on projects like a high-speed rail service to New York and Boston and developing the waterfront area.
Experts said the only way the influx will have a long-term impact is if the new residents stay. Bronin is optimistic that the state will all have a better opportunity to do that over the next few months as the pandemic’s grip on the nation weakens.
“Beginning at least in mid-July, Hartford should be alive again with art and music and dance and sports and food every single day and every single night again,” Bronin said during his State of the City address on Monday night.
Experts said that by Christmas, the state should now how successful it has been at keeping new residents.
