More than 250 guns were turned in to the Hartford and New Haven Police Departments on Saturday for the annual “gun buy back” events.
Four assault rifles, dozens of revolvers, pistols, rifles, and shotgun were brought in to be exchanged for Stop & Shop gift cards.
Portland resident, Sue Wacht told Channel 3 she was relieved to get the gun off her hands.
“I had a shotgun,” said Wacht. “It was loaded one time, but never shot.”
In exchange, Wacht and others who turned in their weapon received gift cards ranging from $25 to $200.
“As the years have gone by with all the mass shootings and everything, I got to get this out of the house,” said Wacht.
Police said a total of 137 weapons were collected at the 10th annual Gun Buy Back in the Capital region at the Community Renewal Team, more than double of that collected last year.
“It is an anonymous opportunity to turn in a gun,” said Community Renewal Team representative, Jason Black. “It helps to make our streets and our homes a safer place.”
Hartford Police will catalogue the guns and make sure they’re disposed of properly.
Hartford Police Department Paul Cicero told Channel 3 they want dangerous weapons off the streets.
“There’s a lot of violence in the city in regard to unwanted firearms, unsecured firearms that are being placed in the wrong hands,” said Lt. Cicero.
The Gun Buy Back event is also in collaboration with the hospitals in each city.
St. Francis Hospital Chair of Emergency Management, Steven Wolf said the event puts just as much emphasis on education the public on gun safety.
“It’s an uphill battle and there are so many guns here and there are so many ways to keep things safer and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Wolf.
All in all, Wacht said she is glad to have the weapon off her hands.
“I’m glad to be rid of it.”
In New Haven, police said 125 guns were collected on Saturday, and over than years, police said nearly 800 guns have been collected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.