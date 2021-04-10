HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There are plans to have hundreds of kids filling fields in Hartford, all playing sports for free.
On Friday, the city announced a new partnership with the Active City program.
It will give 1,200 children the chance to get involved in soccer, football, basketball and track at no cost.
Kids ages 6 to 14 can participate.
“This is a big part of our efforts to help our young people reengage, reconnect, begin to recover and heal from this long and hard year we've had,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.
The spring season starts as the end of this month and goes through June, and the leagues will use city parks and school facilities.
The mayor is hopeful this free sports initiative will expand over the summer and years to come.
Families can sign up through the city's MyRec portal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.