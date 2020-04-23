HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced several initiatives aimed at making it easier for residents to get tested.
Free transportation to testing sites, a mobile test site, and expanded testing capacities are all on the agenda for Hartford residents at the city looks to flatten the COVID-19 curve.
Bronin and the City of Hartford are trying to bridge the gap between capital city residents and capital city testing.
“In a community where 40 percent of our residents lack access to a vehicle, we will be providing free transportation, door-to-door, for any Hartford resident that needs a test,” Bronin said.
“I think that’s obviously going to be a big help. I think that’s a pretty amazing feat if they can accomplish that,” said Jeffrey Rodriguez Jr.
Starting on Friday, Hartford residents can call 3-1-1, and they’ll be taken to St. Francis, Hartford Hospital, or any other testing site in the city. Starting on Monday, one of those testing site options will also be on the move.
“The hope is that through mobile testing to be able to reach number one, our homeless community, very vulnerable, skilled nursing facilities, and hopefully some of our larger buildings, particularly our buildings that may have had a large number of positive cases,” Bronin said.
More accessibility is crucial and in addition to these measures, the city is accepting prescriptions from its five federally qualified health centers for COVID-19 testing. Just as important is having the tests available for those who need them.
Bronin is count on Hartford Hospital’s new partnership with Quest Labs to help accomplish that.
“Because of that partnership, there will be about 900 tests or more administered every day from Hartford Hospital,” Bronin said.
A lot of partnerships are being formed in Hartford. Bronin also mentioned one with the UConn School of Medicine to better inform families of those with the virus in the city.
Hartford is working with several organizations to launch a public education campaign so that more of its residents can better understand just how easily this virus can spread.
