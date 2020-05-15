HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Residents are counting down the days until May 20 when restaurants and businesses start to reopen.
The City of Hartford is helping their local businesses begin the early stages of the reopening process.
On Friday, Mayor Luke Bronin announced a one-step application process for restaurants and businesses to have an outdoor permit.
The goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to get a permit and be able to open.
Nearby sidewalks, tent coverings above any open spaces, and even some street closures like Pratt Street are all eligible to apply for these permits.
Bronin said most will be approved quickly, also saying that any applications that the city doesn’t respond to within 10 days are automatically approved.
Right now, the city doesn’t have an idea of how many applications they are going to get, but Bronin is ready to do whatever it takes to help bring an economic boost to the city, as long as it’s in accordance with Governor Ned Lamont’s guidelines for reopening the state.
“We are perfectly willing to listen to proposals that utilize other spaces, whether it’s other private spaces, maybe there’s a vacant lot nearby, maybe there’s a parking lot nearby where you have an arrangement with the owner, and you can use that spaced. We’re very, very willing to listen to those proposals. We’re also willing to consider proposals of public spaces,” Bronin said.
“Once we get a little bit more accurate guidelines on what we can do, hopefully we can do something on Pratt Street and put out some tables, which is what we’re dying to do right now,” said Bill Carbone, Dish Restaurant Group owner.
Carbone went on to mention that even if outdoor seating doesn’t work at his restaurants downtown, he’ll still continue to offer take out and curbside pickup at his Sorella Restaurant.
For restaurants and businesses that want to apply for this permit, click here.
