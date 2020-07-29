HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The City of Hartford announced on Wednesday a plan to provide free, citywide WIFI to all residents.
The city is partnering with Dalio Education and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving to install an extensive network of outdoor wireless access point across the city.
This will provide a minimum of LTE-standard speed throughout the city at all times and at no cost to residents.
"This project is about bridging the digital divide, fighting for educational equity, and expanding economic opportunity in every Hartford neighborhood," said Mayor Luke Bronin. "Internet connectivity is not a luxury, it's an essential part of learning, earning, and living today, and we believe that every Hartford resident and every Hartford business deserves a good quality internet connection.”
The project will be implemented in phases, with the first phase consisting of two pilot programs, one in the northeast neighborhood and one in Frog Hollow. The first phase is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
The total investment is approximately $3.8 million. The Dalio Foundation and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving are committing $1.5 million each and the city will fund the balance of the project as well as recurring costs of approximately $100,000 per year for the LTE connection.
