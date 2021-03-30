HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The City of Hartford announced a series of no-appointment walk-up clinics for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hartford officials said on Tuesday that its Health and Human Services Department will be hosting the clinics throughout the city beginning this week. They will be open only to Hartford residents.
The first clinic will be at the Walmart at 495 Flatbush Ave. on Thursday, April 1 between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It aims to vaccinate 200 residents. No insurance is required, but residents are asked to bring some form of identification to demonstrate they live in Hartford.
Details of future clinics are being finalized.
“We’re bringing the vaccine to our community every way possible, and now that everyone is eligible, we think it’s important to be able to offer clinics with no appointment required,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “We have a long way to go to vaccinate our entire community, and we’re going to continue to do everything we can to make it as easy as possible for our residents.”
Vaccination information for the rest of the state, including how to register and other clinic locations, can be found here.
