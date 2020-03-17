HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Tuesday that while City Hall will reopen Wednesday, the city will be offering limited services in person.
Some core functions, like the clerk and tax collector, will be available. But other services, including permits, will require appointments or will remain suspended.
“To me, the fact that we didn't have our modified service plan ready was not an excuse to keep everything open,” Bronin said on Tuesday.
In addition, the city clerk, tax collector, and registrar’s office will be open. The building inspector and fire marshal will also review requests for permits during the morning, but by appointment only.
Inspections, including restaurants, will continue as normal.
“Our public safety functions will largely continue as they always do,” Bronin said.
The police and fire departments will of course continue, but some in-person services, like permitting and fingerprints, are suspended.
Parks remain open, but recreation facilities remain closed, as do the libraries, senior centers and schools.
Bronin also said the city is re-evaluating how it distributes free meals to students.
“I suspect that's going to be one of many areas where we are trying something, learning, adjusting communicating and moving forward,” Bronin said.
Hartford officials urged people to use Hartford’s website as much as possible, or to call Hartford 311 to see what services are available.
They also urged people to stay home as much as possible.
“Shelter in place, I know those orders haven't come, but it's important to heed that advice,” said State Rep. Joshua Hall.
Bronin said he will continue to consider changes as needed, but also warned this could be how things are for the foreseeable future.
“I don't think any of us know how long this disruption and this closure will last,” Bronin said.
One other change is no boards and commissions will have any in-person meetings.
Gov. Ned Lamont has allowed boards to hold tele-meetings to avoid large gathering, so long as the public can also access those meetings.
