HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- After months of advocating for quality housing, tenants at an apartment complex in Hartford are finally getting out.
It’s unimaginable what people are dealing with at Barbour Gardens in Hartford. From mold, to leaky ceilings, they’ve put up with those living conditions for years.
Barbour Hardens failed an inspection by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) last fall, scoring a nine out of a potential 100 points.
On Thursday, Betty Wadley showed Channel 3 the bathroom of her second-floor apartment where plumbing issues started seven years ago.
“So when they shower on the third floor, it showers in my bathroom shower. The wall is falling so I have to wash my wall, wash off the base of my bathtub, take the wall out of my drain and then I can shower,” Wadley said.
She said the owners never addressed the issue, and only came by to paint over it.
“When I’m showering, my neighbor on the first floors will call me and say hey are you guys upstairs taking a shower because it’s raining in my bathtub,” Wadley said.
Over the last three years, Barbour Gardens received more than $750,000 in subsidies each year.
After months of advocating, she and her neighbors celebrated at Christian Activities Council.
HUD announced their plans to terminate the Section 8 housing contract with Barbour Gardens, saying “Decent, safe and sanitary living conditions are a requirement, not a luxury. The owners of Barbour Garden have broken faith with residents by failing to meet those requirements. We are taking action to ensure these families are afforded the chance to live in homes that meet these essential needs.”
Residents will now have the chance to move out with subsidized housing vouchers.
City and state leaders say they’re here to support residents in their search for quality housing.
“It will be inexcusable and unjustifiable if the properties that HUD has subsidized for so long are allowed to deteriorate and become blighted vacant broken properties that bring our neighborhood down,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.
“I am extremely appalled by the housing standards and the housing conditions that many of our people have endured for years,” said State Rep. Brandon McGee.
The property manager did not return a request for a comment.
